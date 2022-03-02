INDIA

Beyond pathetic: Manish Tewari on ministers receiving students from Ukraine

By NewsWire
0
0

Congress MP Manish Tewari on Wednesday criticised the move of the government where ministers are receiving students at airports who have been evacuated from the war zone of Ukraine.

He termed it as “beyond pathetic”

“Beyond Pathetic. The braggadocio by these NDA/BJP Ministers.For God Sake if you are getting Indians out you are not doing anyone a favour. It is your job God Damn it. Every Indian Govt from First Gulf War-1990 onwards has done pretty much the same in every crisis & even before”, he tweeted.

Ministers like Smriti Irani, Jitendra Singh, Mansukh Mandaviya, R.K. Singh, Jyotiraditya Scindia and Piyush Goyal have received students at various airports.

On Wednesday, another flight landed that evacuated stranded Indian citizens from Ukraine.

Union Minister Jitendra Singh received the Indian nationals at the airport. While interacting with the media, he said: “About 220 students arrived via Istanbul. I asked a girl where she is from, like state-wise, but she replied, ‘I’m from India’. They still can’t believe that they are back in India due to stress. We ensured they spoke with their parents”.

Another flight carrying the Indian nationals is also expected to land soon at the airport. Meanwhile, two Indian Air Force aircraft took off for Romania and Hungary from the Hindon airbase this morning to bring back stranded Indians.

According to an estimate, a total of 18,000 students were stranded in the war-torn Ukraine.

However, Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla said on Tuesday that of them 12,000 have been brought back.

20220302-123405

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of the South Asian's in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

FOLLOW US

POPULAR CATEGORY

Copyright © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.