Bezos agrees with Musk to convert Twitter HQ into homeless shelter

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos on Monday agreed with Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk to convert Twitter’s San Francisco headquarters in the US into a homeless shelter.

Musk and Bezos, who have been sparring over who will win the space race for years, finally agreed on a noble cause on the social media.

“Convert Twitter SF HQ to a homeless shelter since no one shows up anyway,” the Tesla CEO had tweeted in a poll.

Twitter offices are shut for more than two years owing to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Amazon founder replied: “Or do a portion. Worked out great and makes it easy for employees who want to volunteer,” along with sharing a link how Amazon has already done this in Seattle.

Musk, who is now $100 billion richer than Bezos, on Monday agreed to the latter’s idea to convert a portion of the Twitter headquarters for homeless people in a corresponding tweet, saying it is a ‘great idea’.

In one of Amazon’s downtown Seattle office buildings, the company has built a homeless shelter and is servicing people in need.

The eight-floor, 63,000-square-foot facility has the capacity to serve 200 people per night and more than 1,000 family members per year.

The shelter is separated from Amazon’s offices with its own private entrances and acoustical isolation, according to Geek Wire.

In the latest Forbes list, Musk increased his net worth to $282 billion, which is more than $100 billion richer than Bezos, whose net worth is $183.6 billion.

in 2021, the Tesla CEO openly criticised Bezos on Twitter, saying the Amazon founder has taken retirement only to file lawsuits against SpaceX.

Bezos-owned space firm Blue Origin sued NASA for picking Musk-owned SpaceX for its prestigious $2.9 billion Moon lander programme.

After the lawsuit, the US space agency had put SpaceX’s contract on hold.

Amazon also urged the US Federal Communications Commission to dismiss plans by SpaceX to launch another cluster of satellites to power its ambitious space internet service called Starlink.

