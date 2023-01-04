Alia Bhatt received words of praise from the British Film Institute’s Robin Baker, who said that the Bollywood actress should be nominated at the British Academy Film Awards and Oscars for her performance in ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’.

Alia thanked Baker for all the appreciation coming her way.

On Instagram, Robin wrote: “If I was a member of BAFTA or the Academy (I’m not), this year I would be voting for Alia Bhatt as Best Actress for her performance in GANGUBAI KATHIAWADI (Sanjay Leela Bhansali, India, 2022). She plays a prostitute turned underworld brothel madam turned campaigner for sex workers’ rights, and the joy of her performance is how she grows as her character develops.”

The head curator at BFI added: “The film is big, brash, sentimental and hugely enjoyable, but Bhatt is sensational. There’s the additional pleasure of the film’s classic Hindi cinema references – from Gangubai’s love of Dev Anand to scenes of cinema-going in the 50s and 60s to the numerous film posters lining the streets around Bombay’s red light district.”

“If you haven’t seen it (especially BAFTA and Academy Award-voting friends), please head to Netflix ASAP.” Alia re-shared Robin’s post with a series of white heart emojis.

‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’, directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, released in India on February 25, 2022. The film, which also stars Ajay Devgn in a cameo, had its world premiere at the Berlin International Film Festival a week before its Indian release.

