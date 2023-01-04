ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODHOLLYWOODINDIA

BFI curator asserts Alia’s performance in ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ is Oscar-worthy

NewsWire
0
0

Alia Bhatt received words of praise from the British Film Institute’s Robin Baker, who said that the Bollywood actress should be nominated at the British Academy Film Awards and Oscars for her performance in ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’.

Alia thanked Baker for all the appreciation coming her way.

On Instagram, Robin wrote: “If I was a member of BAFTA or the Academy (I’m not), this year I would be voting for Alia Bhatt as Best Actress for her performance in GANGUBAI KATHIAWADI (Sanjay Leela Bhansali, India, 2022). She plays a prostitute turned underworld brothel madam turned campaigner for sex workers’ rights, and the joy of her performance is how she grows as her character develops.”

The head curator at BFI added: “The film is big, brash, sentimental and hugely enjoyable, but Bhatt is sensational. There’s the additional pleasure of the film’s classic Hindi cinema references – from Gangubai’s love of Dev Anand to scenes of cinema-going in the 50s and 60s to the numerous film posters lining the streets around Bombay’s red light district.”

“If you haven’t seen it (especially BAFTA and Academy Award-voting friends), please head to Netflix ASAP.” Alia re-shared Robin’s post with a series of white heart emojis.

‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’, directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, released in India on February 25, 2022. The film, which also stars Ajay Devgn in a cameo, had its world premiere at the Berlin International Film Festival a week before its Indian release.

20230104-111803

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Bollywood celebrities to perform ‘Epic Weekends – Freedom Celebrations’ in Goa

    Isaignani Ilaiyaraaja wins Best Original Score at Amsterdam International Film Festival

    Carnatic exponent PB Ponnammal passes away

    Shark Tank India’ locks the sharks for its second season