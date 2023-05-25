INDIASCI-TECH

BGMI game developer Krafton launches dedicated esports channel in India

NewsWire
0
0

Buoyed by the return of its video game Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) in India, on a three-month trial by the government, South Korean video game developer Krafton on Thursday announced its esports YouTube Channel and Instagram page for the country.

Called Krafton India Esports, the channel is aimed at fostering the growth of the esports ecosystem in the country, the company said in a statement.

“With our dedicated Esports channels and upcoming tournaments, we look forward to bringing engaging experiences and growing together with our gaming community in the country,” said Sean Hyunil Sohn, CEO, Krafton Inc. India.

The company is hosting a series of ‘Road To Valor: Empires’ matches on May 26.

Players can participate in exhilarating matches against developers from the Krafton team where the winning player stands a chance to win 1000 gems as reward.

The company said it will organise developer vs player matches every Friday for its flagship titles, enabling gamers to challenge the game creators and showcase their skills.

Last week, The BGMI game returned to the country. The government said it will keep a close watch on the game for three months before finally approving it.

“We are highly grateful to the Indian authorities for allowing us to resume operations of Battlegrounds Mobile India,” Sohn had said in a statement.

20230525-185007

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Controversial Assam leader rearrested for attacking, spitting on bizman

    India Pakistan ‘Super 4’ stage match surpasses previous record

    Meta onboards Sequoia India to boost SMBs’ growth

    Lakhs in Assam not getting Aadhaar, denied benefits of schemes