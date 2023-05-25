Buoyed by the return of its video game Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) in India, on a three-month trial by the government, South Korean video game developer Krafton on Thursday announced its esports YouTube Channel and Instagram page for the country.

Called Krafton India Esports, the channel is aimed at fostering the growth of the esports ecosystem in the country, the company said in a statement.

“With our dedicated Esports channels and upcoming tournaments, we look forward to bringing engaging experiences and growing together with our gaming community in the country,” said Sean Hyunil Sohn, CEO, Krafton Inc. India.

The company is hosting a series of ‘Road To Valor: Empires’ matches on May 26.

Players can participate in exhilarating matches against developers from the Krafton team where the winning player stands a chance to win 1000 gems as reward.

The company said it will organise developer vs player matches every Friday for its flagship titles, enabling gamers to challenge the game creators and showcase their skills.

Last week, The BGMI game returned to the country. The government said it will keep a close watch on the game for three months before finally approving it.

“We are highly grateful to the Indian authorities for allowing us to resume operations of Battlegrounds Mobile India,” Sohn had said in a statement.

