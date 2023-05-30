INDIASCI-TECH

BGMI mobile game now available for play for all Indian users

NewsWire
0
0

South Korean video game developer Krafton on Tuesday said that the video game Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) is now available for play for all users in India as it is available for download for both Android and iOS users.

“After a staggered rollout that began on May 29, the game is now playable for all users,” the company said.

Moreover, the company has rolled out the BGMI game with the 2.5 update which includes a brand-new map — Nusa, in-game events, weapon upgrades, and new skins.

Promoting responsible gaming practices, Krafton stated that the playtime for users under 18 will be three hours whereas for the rest of the players will be six hours daily, plus, parental verification and daily spending limit for minors continue to be a part of the game.

The Indian government first banned Krafton’s marquee offering PUBG in the country. Krafton later announced the launch of the BGMI game in May 2021.

The Indian government then ordered Google and Apple to block the BGMI gaming app from their respective online stores under Section 69A of the Information Technology Act, 2000.

Meanwhile, Krafton has announced its esports YouTube channel and Instagram page for the country.

Called Krafton India Esports, the channel is aimed at fostering the growth of the esports ecosystem in the country, the company said in a statement.

20230530-150603

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Indo-French accelerator unveiled to spur tech innovation

    R.C.P. Singh will soon throw out Nitish from JD-U: RJD

    Maha NGO whips up ready-to-cook food kits for tribals, migrants

    Tripura’s Covid-hit economy sees lifeline in GST collection, resource mobilisation