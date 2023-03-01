SPORTSCRICKETINDIA

BGT, 3rd Test: India elect to bat first, bring Gill in for Rahul

Team India won the toss and elected to bat first against Australia in the third Test match of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, here on Wednesday.

“Two changes, Shubman Gill and Umesh Yadav replace KL Rahul and Mohammed Shami,” India captain Rohit Sharma said after the toss.

Whereas, Australia stand-in skipper Steve Smith said, “Guys have had time to rest and reflect. Need to stick to our methods for longer. Went away from it in the second innings in Delhi. Two changes: Mitch Starc and Cam Green come in for Pat Cummins and David Warner.”

Squad:

India Playing XI; Shubman Gill, Rohit Sharma (C), Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Ravindra Jadeja, Srikar Bharat, Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Siraj

Australia Playing XI; Usman Khawaja, Travis Head, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith (C), Peter Handscomb, Cameron Green, Alex Carey, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Todd Murphy, Matthew Kuhnemann

