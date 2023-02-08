Former South African cricketer JP Duminy has suggested a possible change in the Indian line-up in the upcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy and said that the host could give Suryakumar Yadav a chance if they wish to play an attacking brand of cricket.

“Suryakumar Yadav, probably one of the most exciting players in India now and yeah, I think from where Test cricket is going, I think, as a country you need to decide what sort of brand of cricket that you’re going to be playing? And if it is that sort of attacking mindset, then I think he becomes an option,” said Duminy, head coach of Paarl Royals in the SA20, South Africa’s new T20 cricket league.

He further added that Shubhman Gill has a technique to play all three formats of the game. “So I think from a fan base perspective, they have certainly been interested in Shubman Gill, you certainly stake a claim for all formats and I think he has the technique and the temperament to do it. When he gets an opportunity to act now I don’t know whether there’s a gap for him just yet. But certainly, in the near future.”

Reacting to Hardik Pandya’s comment on focusing only on white ball cricket, Duminy said that he would encourage him to play all three formats as the all-rounder has the ability to influence the game.

“I’m always going to be an advocate for all formats. I think if a player has the ability to influence the game, and to the player, you’re referring to Hardik obviously, I’ve played with him as well. I think he has the ability to really be a great player for India across all formats. Now. The reasoning for why he’s prioritizing white ball I would not know, but I would certainly encourage him to do all,” he said.

The former South Africa all-rounder is expecting a close contest in the much-anticipated Border-Gavaskar Trophy and predicted that Australia stands a good chance despite missing some of the key players.

“I see it as a very close knit series. I genuinely think that Australia stands a good chance to win the series. They’ve certainly been the team to beat. Again, I think it’s going to depend on conditions. So, if it’s, if it’s pretty balanced in the opportunity for the Test to go a little bit further than three to four days, I think Australia stands a good chance.

“There’s some key players that are missing. But you can never write off India, can you? You know, you think about Ashwin who’s got a prolific taste record in India. I mean, he’s probably going to be the key for them. So, it’s going to be a close-knit series. But I think Australia stands a good chance,” he stated.

