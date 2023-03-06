SPORTSCRICKETINDIA

BGT: Smith to lead Australia in Ahmedabad Test as Cummins stays in Sydney

NewsWire
0
0

Australia has confirmed that stand-in skipper Steve Smith continue to lead the side in the fourth and final Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Ahmedabad, starting from March 9, as regular captain Pat Cummins will stay at home in Sydney to be with his ailing mother.

Cummins, who returned home after Australia’s second Test defeat in Delhi, will remain in Sydney to be at the side of his mother Maria, who is in palliative care due to breast cancer.

In the absence of a regular skipper, Smith filled in as captain to lead the visitors to a rare win in Indore Test, keeping their hopes of levelling the series in Ahmedabad alive.

According to cricket.com.au, no call has yet been made on Cummins availability for the three-match ODI series that follows the Tests, with the fast bowler having also been appointed as 50-over captain last year.

Meanwhile, Jhye Richardson, who suffered a recurrence of a left hamstring injury while playing club cricket on the weekend, has been ruled out of the ODI series against India, commencing from March 17. He has been replaced by Nathan Ellis in the squad.

Richardson has been plagued by injuries in recent times, having missed the back-end of the recent BBL due to this latest hamstring concern.

20230306-133404

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    The Ashes: Langer supports under-pressure opener Marcus Harris

    SA v IND, 3rd Test: Petersen shines as South Africa come...

    IPL 2022: Punjab Kings win toss, elect to bat first against...

    Rashid Khan, Andre Russell, Adam Gilchrist among Maxwell’s top-5 picks in...