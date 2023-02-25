SPORTSBADMINTONWORLD

Bhagat, Kadam reach semifinals of Spanish Para-Badminton Level 2

NewsWire
0
0

Ace shuttlers Pramod Bhagat and Sukant Kadam made a good start in the Spanish Para-Badminton International 2023 Level 2 tournament here, scoring convincing wins to reach the semifinals of the singles tournament.

The Padma Shri-winner defeated Thailand’s Mongkhon Bunsun in three sets to set up a clash with Japan’s Daisuke Fujihara for a place in the final.

Kadam will face compatriot Suhas Lalinakere Yathiraj in the men’s SL4 Semifinals.

Bhagat started slowly in the quarterfinals against Bunsun by losing the first set but came back strongly to take the next two. The match lasted 58 minutes and the final scoreline read 16-21, 21-12 and 21-18.

In men’s doubles, Bhagat and his doubles Partner Sukant Kadam secured their quarterfinal berths and will now face India’s Deep Ranjan Bisoyee and Manoj Sarkar.

In mixed doubles, Bhagat and his partner Manisha Ramdass went down fighting to Indonesia’s Fredy Setiawan and Khalimatus Sadiyahi.

20230225-131802

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    National Games: Badminton star Prannoy returns to court with a facile...

    Injured Sania Mirza puts retirement plans on hold after pulling out...

    All England Open Championships: Lakshya Sen enters quarters with win over...

    BAI announces cash rewards for Sankar Muthusamy, Satwik, Chirag Shetty