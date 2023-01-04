A section of Muslim clerics and intellectuals in Goa on Wednesday praised the work of the Narendra Modi government and announced a new movement for it.

They said that the campaign of RSS-affiliated Muslim Rashtriya Manch under the leadership of Indresh Kumar and the speeches, behaviour and attitude of RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat has “defeated the agenda by political parties against RSS and BJP”.

Giving details of the meeting, MRM’s national media incharge Shahid Sayeed said “the meeting was historic in which a consensus was formed between the Sangh and the Muslim intellectuals on important issues, and the scope of fear and doubt was removed”.

On this occasion, there was a serious discussion on what Quran, Hadith and Prophet Mohammad have said about the love and feelings of the country in Islam, while Indresh Kumar talked about patriotism, heritage, and a common country.

Indresh Kumar said that we are Hindustanis of Hindustan, and Indians of India for all ages and we have to live like this – nation first, nation last and nation in between.

He said that Mother India was, is and will remain common for all of us. Those who cut this mother into pieces have betrayed and cheated God, the country, humanity and humanity. “That’s why, let’s end the hatred for the sake of our common heritage and our country, end the riots and build India together.”

Muslim clerics and intellectuals said that “we have found the vision of Muslim Rashtriya Manch, Indresh Kumar, RSS and Mohan Bhagwat as love, trust, affinity and honesty for us”.

Indresh Kumar claimed that the parties, which were trusted, have committed betrayal, while the clerics and intellectuals said that Muslims should go ahead and run a “historical campaign of trusting the BJP and this government”.

Many dignitaries including Maulana Hasabuddin, Maulana Ali Murtaza, Mohd Mahmood Alam, Ghulam Nabi, Mohd Faiz, and Goa BJP Minority Morcha Vice President Sameer Sheikh attended the meeting.

