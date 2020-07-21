Bhagwat maintaining social distancing during interactions in Bhopal

Bhopal, July 22 (IANS) Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat is currently on Bhopal visit and is complying to social distancing norms while interacting with the locals here.

Sangh sources on Tuesday said Bhagwat reached Bhopal on Monday night and is staying at Vidya Bharti’s premises in Sharda Vihar area. The Sangh has rejected the claims which said that there will be meeting and discussion on various issues like construction of Ram temple, China dispute etc.

Bhagwat reached Bhopal to understand the problems of the people associated with the Sangh and society are facing during the corona period as Bhopal is one of the epicentres of the virus spread, sources said.

A Sangh official said Bhagwat is here as the head of the family to understand the condition of his dear ones. As far as national and international issues are concerned, there is no agenda to discuss these issues during this stay.

He also said that any particular issue could have been discussed online also but the condition of the people and society could be known only by reaching out to them.

–IANS

hindi-rt/