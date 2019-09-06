Bhagwat visits 123-year-old Rajasthan saint on birthday

Jaipur, Sep 11 (IANS) RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Wednesday sought the blessings of 123-year-old Baba Kamalnath on his 69th birthday, visiting the saint in Rajasthan’s Alwar district.

Bhagwat touched the feet of the saint to seek his blessing.

“Our country has holy saints like Kamalnath Maharaj. Due to their sacrifices and prayers, society has been witnessing major development… we should take benefits of such saints,” he added.

Bhagwat also had religious and social discussions with the saint for half an hour.

Baba Kamalnath was born in Bihar’s Govindpur in 1896. However around 80 years back, he came to Tijara in Rajasthan and started living in the jungle. He came to Gahankar village in 1965 and established his ashram there in 1980. Since last 30 years, he has been giving away medicines for incurable diseases, mainly cancer, as well as epilepsy, blood pressure, TB and other diseases. Even people from foreign nations have reportedly been coming to take medicines from him.

He gives cancer medicines free of cost, said a senior RSS worker.

–IANS

arc/vd