INDIA

‘Bhagya Lakshmi’ actor Akash Choudhary escapes unhurt after his car gets hit by truck

NewsWire
0
0

  ‘Bhagya Lakshmi’ actor Akash Choudhary was on his way to Lonavala with his pet dog when his car got hit by a truck, but fortunately, he escaped unharmed. 

A post shared by celebrity paparazzi Viral Bhayani shows how the truck collided with the car when it was stationed at a traffic light in Navi Mumbai.
The post also mentioned that “while the actor left unharmed, the incident left him shaken.”

The actor has not shared details about the incident on his social media.
Talking about the show, ‘Bhagya Lakshmi’ revolves around Lakshmi, a kind-hearted naive girl from a village who gets married to a businessman named Rishi Oberoi.
However, things take a turn when Lakshmi learns the truth of her marriage. Akash Choudhary plays Viraj Singhania.

The show also stars Aishwarya Khare and Rohit Suchanti.

2023071740459

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    IPL 2022: Virat Kohli blitz takes Bangalore to fourth place with...

    Indians are succumbing to hatred: Kharge on Bulli bai row

    Do you really need to be able to wear or touch...

    Advocate gets e-challan for stolen motorbike