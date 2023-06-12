Television show ‘Bhagya Lakshmi’, which stars Rohit Suchanti and Aishwarya Khare in the lead roles, recently completed the milestone of 600 episodes.

As a part of its narrative, the show will follow the engagement ceremony of Lakshmi (Aishwarya Khare) and Vikrant (Mohit Malhotra). At the same time, Ayush (Aman Gandhi) and Shalu (Munira Kudrati) have their doubts about Vikrant being in a relationship with another woman already while Rishi (Rohit Suchanti) has asked them not to do anything that will hamper the engagement.

On the occasion, Rohit Suchanti said: “‘Bhagya Lakshmi’ journey so far has been amazing, and I cannot thank my co-stars, crew members, directors, and everyone associated with the show enough for being the best team ever. The whole crew has become a family and the set has become our second home. With this milestone, I am truly grateful to all my fans who have extended their support for all these years. Congratulations to the whole team, I promise, I will continue to always give my best as Rishi.”

Aishwarya Khare said: “For me, ‘Bhagya Lakshmi’ is pure love and I feel blessed to be a part of such a beautiful show. It’s the team’s dedication that has made the show where it is today. Our fans are so loyally engaged in the story and attached to our characters, it’s overwhelming. They have given us love and we promise to keep them entertained. We have a brilliant team that works so hard every day. I have so much gratitude in my heart right now for each and every person who is part of this show, especially the fans, it couldn’t have been possible without them.”

