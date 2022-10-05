ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Bhagyashree Milind makes OTT debut with Marathi series ‘Athang’

Marathi actress Bhagyashree Milind is set to star in the upcoming thriller web series ‘Athang’ which also features Nivedita Joshi Saraf, Dhairya, Urmila Kothare and Sandip Khare.

Talking about the same, Bhagyashree said in a statement: “I am really excited for this one since it is definitely going to take the viewers on a thrilling ride. It feels great to be part of such a story which will reach a global audience and show the power of the digital world.”

The actress, who has done Marathi films such as ‘Balak Palak’, ’35 Percent Katthavar Pass’ and ‘Ubuntu’, expressed her excitement on her OTT debut with a Marathi horror-thriller series which revolves around a young man, who is haunted by a soul and he had to find a way out.

She added: “Being an actor and to be able to be part of genres less explored is what one looks forward to. This is my very first series in the Marathi OTT space.

Producer and actor Tejaswini Pandit also opened up on being a part of the series and said: “Our industry needs brave stories. It is a thrilling experience to back an innovative concept and associate with (Bardapurkar), not only as an actor but as a creator now.”

The series has been directed by Jayant Pawar, who is known for his films ‘Love Lagna Locha’ and ‘Bhetali Ti Punha 2’.

It is presented by Akshay Bardapurkar and produced by Creative Viibe Productions of Santosh Kher and Tejaswini Pandit and will be streaming on Planet Marathi OTT.

