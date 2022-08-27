SPORTSCRICKETWORLD

‘Bhai shaadi kar lo’: Rohit Sharma hilariously asks Babar Azam to get married in candid conversation

Indian skipper Rohit Sharma and Pakistan captain Babar Azam were on Saturday spotted having a candid conversation ahead of their Asia Cup 2022 mega clash here on Sunday.

During the training session of both teams, the two batting legends got a chance to chit-chat.

The video of the conversation between Babar and Rohit was posted by Pakistan Cricket Board’s official Twitter handle. The Indian skipper can be heard telling Babar Azam that he should get married. Rohit Sharma says, ‘Bhai, shaadi kar lo (brother, get married)’ to which Babar replies ‘nhi, abhi nhi (no, not now)’.

The encounter between the two teams on Sunday will be their first meeting since the T20 World Cup last year. The Babar Azam-led team upset India by winning the game by 10 wickets on the global stage last year, at the same venue where their upcoming match is scheduled — the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. It was a huge achievement for Pakistan as they claimed their first-ever victory over the Men in Blue in a World Cup match.

