Former India footballer-turned-politician Bhaichung Bhutia said on Wednesday that Sikkim has acquired the image of a violence-ridden state in the last two years due to the politics of violence unleashed against opposition parties.

“Peaceful Sikkim has taken the image as the most violent state in these past two years. If we do not stop this politics of violence, assaults and stone pelting now, tomorrow these leaders will start using guns to save their chairs and to earn money,” said Bhutia, the President of Hamro Sikkim Party (HSP), at a rally here.

The Sikkimese Progressive Youth Forum (SPYF) had organised the ‘peace rally’ at Gangtok to protest against political violence in Sikkim. It was attended by the opposition parties and apolitical groups.

In the past months, workers of the principal opposition party, Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF), have been serially assaulted and injured by masked miscreants. Stones had also been pelted on the SDF head office and district offices, as well as on political programmes of the SDF.

Bhutia, in his short speech, called upon the ruling SKM to control its certain leaders who are allegedly behind such assaults on the opposition workers.

“We must maintain peace in Sikkim so that development can be taken forward. We must not misuse our youth for violence. If the ruling party itself indulges in stone pelting and violence, it means they have done no good work so far as a government.

“Such incidents cannot happen if there is good governance. Ruling parties seek vote on the basis of their good governance, but today no such good work has been done in Sikkim and this is why some of the SKM leaders are indulging in violence because they have nothing to show to the people,” said the HSP President.

“I also want to tell those SKM leaders who are spreading violence not to use our Sikkimese youth to attack people. If you have the courage, I offer my head, come and bash up my head but don’t push our youth on the wrong path of violence. Tell me a location, I will come there where you can bash up my head,” said Bhutia.

