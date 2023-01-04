India football legend Bhaichung Bhutia, who heads the Hamro Sikkim Party (HSP), on Wednesday joined hands with a regional political outfit Sikkim Republican Party (SRP), to jointly campaign for implementation of the Inner Line Permit (ILP) in the northeastern state.

Addressing a joint press meet of the HSP and SRP here, Bhaichung said: “ILP is the need of the hour for Sikkim. It is crucial for national security as Sikkim shares its borders with three countries and Bangladesh is also not very far away.”

Bhaichung through HSP has been consistently pressing for ILP in Sikkim contending that it can stop illegal influx besides containing issues like false voter cards, crime and unemployment.

The ILP is important to protect the identity, rights and traditions of the indigenous communities of Sikkim that are threatened by an illegal influx of people, he said.

Regarding the concerns that the permit would have an adverse impact on the state’s tourism sector, Bhaichung asserted that ILP system will never stop tourism inflow to Sikkim.

“I think such concerns are completely false, ILP will never stop tourism. In fact, quality tourism is possible through ILP which can provide checks and balances. ILP will also give data so that we can understand our carrying capacity and avoid tourism inflow beyond our infrastructure,” said the HSP president.

“For example, if getting permits impact tourism then tourists would not be interested in going to Tsomgo Lake (Changu Lake) and Nathu La where you need permits. Ninety-nine per cent of tourists coming to Gangtok go to Tsomgo Lake and Nathu La because of snowfall, lake and beautiful scenery. Has a single tourist said they won’t go because they need to take permits?”, said Bhaichung.

Both HSP and SRP are also jointly demanding restoration of Sikkimese Nepali reserved seats in the state’s Legislative Assembly.

There used to be reserved Assembly seats for the Sikkimese Nepali community till 1979.

The two regional political parties would be holding consultations and meetings in coming days with the people regarding their main issues including ILP and restoration of Sikkimese Nepali Assembly seats.

