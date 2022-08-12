Last year, on August 6, Disney Kids Network announced the acquisition of a home-grown animation show, ‘Bhaiyyaji Balwan’, which was set for a 2022 launch. In production for a year, the show is ready to be launched on Hungama TV on Independence Day.

Conceptualised for young viewers, the series promises to offer wholesome entertainment with relatable characters and focus on everyday stories.

‘Bhaiyyaji Balwan’ is a production of Reliance Animation, a leading animation studio that has been delivering IP-driven content across multiple Indian languages with the help of latest and licensed technology in animation and VFX.

The show is set against the backdrop of Gomtipur, which is home to a charming street-smart city boy Bhaiyyaji, who is loved by the villagers for his shrewd simple problem-solving abilities. He rolls through the fun and frolic of rural life, but works towards the improvement of the village. This series brings in storytelling mixed with loads of masti and a dash of action.

Commenting on the show, Tejonidhi Bhandare, CEO, Reliance Animation, said: “We are very delighted to see our IP releasing on Hungama TV on the auspicious occasion of our 75th Independence Day. We feel a sense of pride to bring a made-in-India show to life on television. ‘Bhaiyyaji Balwan’ has a unique narrative that blends in creativity, experience and consistency.”

Bhandare added: “The focus area has been to integrate the cultural flavour into the art of story-telling. We hope to win the hearts of young audiences across the country with this character and with stories filled with fun and masti.”

20220812-150604