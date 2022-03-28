‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’ actor Bhanu Suryam Thakur feels patience is the key for a successful career in the entertainment industry.

He says: “It’s not that easy to get something because wherever you go you can see a huge tough competition. But it’s up to us how much patience we do have inside and what the best we can give from our own side. Showbiz needs patience; without it there is nothing that anybody can get.”

The actor who shifted from Dharamshala, Himachal Pradesh to Mumbai to pursue a career in acting is working hard to achieve a successful career here.

He adds: “I really worked hard everyday to get good projects. It’s quite easy to dream about something but it’s more difficult to achieve it. But if there is hope, there is always a way. I always work hard on myself to polish my acting skills. According to me, struggle never ends; it’s in every human’s life.

“So, I’m struggling for myself in acting and I think this is just the beginning because in my acting career every day is a new day. I’m punctual, creative and a well disciplined guy which makes me more energetic.”

Bhanu has earlier featured in shows like ‘Ek Rishta Saajhedari Ka’, ‘Chidiya Ghar’, ‘Ek Shringaar Swabhiman’ among others.

20220328-174005