INDIA

Bharat Bandh: Heavy rush in Chennai metro stations as bus services hit

NewsWire
0
0

A heavy rush was witnessed in metro railway stations in Chennai as the state-run Metropolitan Transport Corporation( MTC) buses stayed off the road due to the pan India strike called by joint trade unions.

Koymabedu station was particularly packed with long queues for tickets.

When contacted, Southern Railway officials said that there is an unprecedented increase in the passenger flow in all the metro stations in Chennai.

Koyambedu, Triplicane, Nungambakkam and all major stations are overcrowded as buses are not plying. All these areas have heavy traffic rush.

According to an official, Nungambakkam station had more than 55,000 passengers from 5 a.m on Monday till 12 p.m. He said that by evening the exact number of passengers who have used train services from the station will be known.

Notably, around 1000 MTC buses are off the road in Chennai corporation alone due to the strike against the privatisation policies of the Union government.

Office-goers, students, and daily wage earners were stranded on the road.

Selvaraj. R, a leader of the CPI affilated AITUC at Koyambedu, Chennai while speaking to IANS said: “The people of the city are responding positively to the strike called by joint trade unions against the policies of the central government and its privatisation drive. We have no other option than to raise our voice against these anti-people policies of the Government of India.”

20220328-132204

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    PoP Ganesh idols buyers to be fined, imprisoned: Goa Minister

    Soldier commits suicide inside Srinagar Air Force station

    Still fighting for climate justice: Disha Ravi

    Battle for UP: Mamata in Lucknow to support Akhilesh