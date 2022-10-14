BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIA

Bharat Biotech evinces interest to invest in K’taka

NewsWire
0
0

Covaxin maker Dr. Krishna M. Ella has evinced interest in investing in Karnataka.

Ella, Chairman and MD of Bharat Biotech, which produces Covaxin, met state Minister for Large and Medium Industries Dr. Murugesh R. Nirani, in Hyderabad on Friday, stated the official press release from the ministry of large and medium industries.

Ella, however, did not divulge the details of the nature and extent of investment and said that he would soon come out with an investment plan.

In a meeting held at a private hotel as a part of roadshow for the Global Investors’ Meet, scheduled on November 2, 3 and 4 in Bengaluru, Dr Nirani appraised Dr Ella about the potential and advantages in investing in Karnataka.

“Karnataka is committed to facilitating ease of doing business and shall provide all support and infrastructure facilities to the investors in the state.”

“There is an intention to invest in Karnataka, where the industrial environment is favourable for business,” said Dr. Ella.

The minister invited Dr. Ella to the Global Investors Meet.

Dr. E.V. Raman Reddy, Additional Chief Secretary to the state government, Department of Commerce and Industry, Industrial Development Commissioner Gunjan Krishna, and other senior officers participated in the meeting.

Dr. Nirani also met several other investors in Hyderabad. The department will conduct an investors roadshow in Mumbai on October 19.

20221014-150406

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    UK forces crypto exchanges to report suspected sanction breaches

    Lakshadweep turns to seaweed farming to facilitate development

    NCLAT holds applicability of Section 203 of Companies Act in appointment...

    UP to get 16 new distilleries soon