Bharat Biotech seeks nod for Covaxin booster trials for 2-18 age group

Hyderabad-based vaccine manufacturer Bharat Biotech has sought permission to conduct booster dose trials of its Covid vaccine Covaxin for below 18 population.

According to a source, Bharat Biotech has sought approval from apex drug regulator Drug Controller General of India to conduct a Phase 2/3 study of Covaxin as a booster dose for the 2 to 18 years population.

The study is likely to be conducted at six placed which also includes AIIMS Delhi and Patna, the source said.

Under the national vaccination drive, vaccines Covaxin and Covishield are being administered as precaution doses to above 18 plus population.

India began administering precaution doses of vaccines to the healthcare and frontline workers and for above 60 from January 10 this year. Later, all those aged above 18 were also included.

As per the Health Ninistry report on Wednesday evening, so far 2,88,62,660 precaution doses have been administered among the eligible beneficiaries.

Meanwhile, India’s Covid-19 vaccination coverage has crossed 189.60 crore with over 12 lakh doses being administered by Wednesday evening as per the ministry report.

