BJP national spokesperson and MP, Sudhanshu Trivedi slammed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday for the ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ in Kashmir.

Trivedi said that “Rahul Gandhi brought all the anti-social elements together through the ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra'”.

He added that “Rahul Gandhi was able to unfurl the national flag because of the sacrifices BJP leaders did”.

Addressing a press conference at the BJP headquarters in the national capital, Trivedi mentioned several participants of the yatra and questioned their credentials. Most of them had walked with Gandhi during different parts of the foot march.

“It was a politically motivated Yatra. During the Yatra, Congress leaders organised a beef party on roads of Kerala, Pastor George Ponniah termed land of India as ‘impure’,” the BJP national spokesperson said.

He added that the former Congress President’s co-travellers included Kanhaiya Kumar who was “associated with the “tukde tukde gang”, and Digvijay Singh who raised questions over the surgical strike.

“With these hatemongers what is the campaign of love which Rahul Gandhi is running,” he said.

Gandhi-led ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ which started from Kanyakumari on September 7 concluded in Srinagar on Monday.

