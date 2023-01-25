INDIA

Bharat Jodo Yatra cancelled for day

NewsWire
0
0

Owing to inclement weather and shooting stones on Jammu-Srinagar highway in Ramban district, the second leg of Bharat Jodo Yatra led by senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was cancelled for the day on Wednesday.

Taking to Twitter, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said, “Due to poor weather conditions and landslides in the area, the afternoon leg of #BharatJodoYatra in Ramban & Banihal has been cancelled. Tomorrow is a rest day and the Yatra will resume day after, January 27th at 8 a.m”.

20230125-130202

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    121 cases pending against MPs/MLAs in CBI courts, 58 punishable with...

    Garuda Aerospace drones to be deployed in Chamoli rescue op

    Not going the way expected: SC mulls appointing rtd HC judge...

    Vande Bharat Express: Major changes on entire network to convert from...