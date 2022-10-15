INDIA

Bharat Jodo Yatra completes 1,000 km; Rahul slams BJP, RSS

NewsWire
0
0

The Congress party’s Bharat Jodo Yatra led by former party president Rahul Gandhi has completed 1,000 km on Saturday.

The rally is currently passing through Karnataka’s Ballary district.

On Saturday, at a convention in Ballary, Gandhi continued his attack on the ruling BJP government in the state.

Addressing a huge gathering, Rahul Gandhi criticised the ideology of the BJP and the RSS.

“By this (their ideology) the country is being divided. This is an attack on Hindustan. This is not patriotism, this is anti-national,” he said.

“Through the Bharat Jodo Yatra, we are passing from Kanyakumari to Kashmir. This is a 3,500 km journey. It started from Kanyakumari and reached Karnataka. In the beginning, we assumed that walking 3,500 km was a tough task. But, later, it went on to become an easy task,” the Congress leader added.

“Whenever we felt fatigued, a certain force encouraged us and made us march ahead. The words of small children, physically challenged, aged and poor served were sources of inspiration. The padayatra was taken up a month ago, people belonging to different religions, backgrounds are together putting steps ahead,” he said.

“This ideology of togetherness as proposed by Basavanna, Ambedkar, Narayana Guru is found during padayatra. This nature is in the blood of Kannadigas, this can’t be clinched away,” he added.

Slamming the Basavaraj Bommai-led Karnataka government, he questioned: “Why there are 2.5 lakh vacancies in Karnataka?”

He further said if the youth want jobs in police, they need to pay Rs 80 lakh.

“The ruling BJP in the state is against Dalits and the people of backward communities. The atrocities on Dalits have risen by 50 per cent. The fund of Rs 8,000 crore reserved for the development of people of this section has been utilised for other purposes,” he said.

Rahul Gandhi also said that his family shared a special bond with Ballary and he would do everything possible for the people of the region, once his party comes to power.

20221015-233204

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Minister willing to resign over ‘no govt running in K’taka’ remark

    Madras HC orders total abolition of orderly system in TN within...

    Why are oustees of Gauravelli reservoir project in Telangana on the...

    Goa BJP govt was on backfoot: Congress