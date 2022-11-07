INDIA

Bharat Jodo Yatra continues in Kamareddy district on last day in T’gana

On the last day of his Bharat Jodo Yatra in Telangana, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday walked through some villages of Kamareddy district.

After the night-halt at Jukkal, the Congress MP resumed his walkathon from the Fathlapur bus stand.

The yatra stopped at Shekhapur for the mid-day break.

The Congress leader interacted with the state leaders of the party and representatives of various groups to know their problems.

In the evening, he will address a public meeting at Menoor — the last in Telangana as part of the ongoing yatra.

He will resume the foot march from Mirajpur Hanuman Mandir on Monday night and enter neighbouring Maharashtra.

Leaders of Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) will welcome Rahul Gandhi at Kalamandir, Degloor.

Monday is the 61st day of Bharat Jodo Yatra.

Rahul Gandhi had started the yatra on September 7 from Kanyakumari to unite people and “stand up to the hatred and violence being spread by the BJP and RSS”.

The walkathon will cover 3,750 km and pass through 12 states before concluding at Srinagar.

The yatra has so far covered Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh. It entered Telangana from Karnataka on October 23. The yatris had a four-day break during its journey through the state.

In Telangana, the yatra covered a total distance of 375 km in 19 Assembly and seven Parliamentary constituencies.

