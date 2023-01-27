INDIA

Bharat Jodo Yatra enters Kashmir

The Bharat Jodo Yatra (BJY), led by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, on Friday entered Kashmir where it will conclude on January 30.

A large number of people who were waiting to receive Rahul Gandhi, joined the Yatra near the Banihal tunnel that leads to the Valley.

Former chief minister and vice president of National Conference (NC), Omar Abdullah drove to Banihal town where he joined Rahul.

Interestingly, Omar Abdullah also wore a white T-shirt to match Rahul who has all along the BJY been sporting a white T-shirt.

Local Congress leaders — G.A.Mir and Raman Bhalla — received Rahul Gandhi when he reached the Valley after crossing the Banihal tunnel.

The footmarch started from Kanyakumari in September 2021 and will end in Srinagar on January 30.

The conclusion of the Yatra will be marked by a public rally at the Sher-e-Kashmir Cricket Stadium in Srinagar which will be addressed by Rahul Gandhi.

