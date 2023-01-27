INDIA

Bharat Jodo Yatra paused in J&K’s Qazigund (Ld)

NewsWire
0
0

Bharat Jodo Yatra (BJY) was stopped for sometime on Friday in Kashmir valley after Congress leaders alleged that Rahul Gandhi’s security had been compromised.

BJY stopped at Qazigund town of Anantnag district after K.C. Venugopal alleged security lapse in the yatra. Rahul Gandhi was ferried out in a car after the senior Congress leader’s allegations.

Congress said that the Bharat Jodo Yatra has been stopped as the Yatra has not been provided with further security. The leaders said that they will not start the yatra until further security has been provided to them.

After the officials reached the spot and took stock of the security arrangements, the Yatra resumed.

20230127-140604

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Homegrown Twitter rival Koo lays off 40 employees in ‘realignment’ move

    Two Kerala cadres IAS officials tie the knot

    All parties fielded candidates with criminal history in UP: ADR

    Indian medical device industry can reach $50 bn by 2030: Mandaviya