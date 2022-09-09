INDIA

A video of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi drinking coconut water and a picture of party general secretary K.C. Venugopal on the first day of ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ are making round on social media.

In the video, a man is seen giving coconut water to Rahul Gandhi, after which the Congress leader accompanied by Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel were seen drinking it. While in the viral picture party leader K.C. Venugopal is seen resting on a bench after completing 14 km-long journey.

After the picture surfaced, people were seen encouraging Venugopal by sharing his picture. The participants of ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ had reached a 101-year old school located in Suchindram town.

Mahatma Gandhi also stayed in this school during his tour of South India in 1937. He came here with the great freedom fighter C. Rajagopalachari.

The school administration has preserved the signatures of Mahatma Gandhi and C. Rajagopalachari till today. Bapu’s signature can be seen in big letters on about 85-year old paper, which has now turned yellow.

