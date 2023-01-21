INDIA

‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ rehabilitated Rahul’s image: Shashi Tharoor

Stressing that the ongoing ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ had been instrumental in “rehabilitating the image of Rahul Gandhi”, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor said that the Opposition can no long call him non-serious or caricature him and call him with names like ‘Pappu’.

“The opposition would always say that he would fly abroad on the slightest pretext. Now look at him, the man has been marching for more than 160 days. Another charge was that he was elitist, arrogant, and inaccessible. That too has been demolished with this yatra. He is meeting different people from diverse backgrounds and walks of life.”

The Thiruvananthapuram MP, who is attending the ongoing Jaipur Literature Festival (JLF), also said that Congress leaders need to stop calling each other names. “We are colleagues, and while talking about each other, we must choose our words wisely. In my 14 years as a politician, I do not remember using language which I would regret later. Things can be said in a better way, and privately.”

Talking about factionalism in his party, when asked about the situation in Rajasthan Congress, the leader opined that in every political party, people have varied views. “Do you think people in BJP do not have diverse ideas. In a democracy, it is possible to have difference in opinion. Also, we need to focus on the larger issue and aim — defeating the BJP.”

