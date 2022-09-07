INDIA

‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ to be turning point of Indian politics: Cong

NewsWire
0
0

Ahead of the ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ on Wednesday, Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh said that this will be a turning point in Indian politics and will mark a new beginning.

“A day when India’s oldest political party will launch the longest padyatra ever undertaken. It is a sombre day, a day for quiet reflection and renewed resolve. This is a turning point in Indian politics. It marks a new beginning,” Ramesh said.

In Kanyakumari Rahul Gandhi will visit the Thiruvalluvar Memorial, Vivekananda Memorial and Kamaraj Memorial.

There will be a prayer meeting at the Mahatma Gandhi Mandapam and National Flag Handover Ceremony at Gandhi Mandapam then Rahul Gandhi will march with the ‘Bharat Jodo Yatris’ thus launching the Bharat Jodo Yatra.

The national flag will be handed over by three chief ministers — Tamil Nadu’s M.K. Stalin, Chhattisgarh’s Bhupesh Baghel and Rajasthan’s Ashok Gehlot.

The purpose behind the march with the national flag is that the Congress wants other like-minded parties and civil society groups to join the programme, said a Congress leader.

Rahul Gandhi on Sunday said that the opposition has no way but to go to the people of the country.

20220907-092203

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Since 2017, days of Goa assembly sessions decreasing: Lobo

    DMK organ hits out against ‘imposition’ of Hindi language

    Punjab Deputy CM smells conspiracy in Singhu border killing

    When will bulldozers demolish Chinese encroachments: Cong