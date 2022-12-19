INDIA

Bharat Jodo Yatra to reach Delhi on Saturday

After completing 100 days, the Bharat Jodo Yatra will reach Delhi on Saturday and the journey will resume on January 3, 2023, following a nine-day break, party general secretary Jairam Ramesh said on Monday.

Taking to Twitter, the senior party leader said: “Bharat Jodo Yatra will reach Delhi in the evening of 24th December. After that there will be a break of nine days, so that the containers can be repaired and prepared for the harsh winter in the north.

“Also, many Bharat Yatris will be able to spend time with their families after almost 4 months. The journey will resume on January 3, 2023.”

Meanwhile, the party’s Haryana unit is gearing up for the mega walkathon as the first leg of the yatra in state will take place from Wednesday to Friday.

Hundreds of party workers and the general public will participate in this phase from Firozpur Jhirka to Faridabad.

After this, the yatra will commence from Sanoli Khurd at the Panipat border on January 6, 2023.

On this occasion, a massive rally will be organised in Panipat the following day.

