INDIALIFESTYLE

Bharat Jodo Yatra will bring ‘wave of change’: Goa Congress

NewsWire
0
0

Expressing happiness over the “success” of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ from Kanyakumari to Kashmir, the party’s Goa unit has said that the yatra will bring a “wave of change”.

The Goa Pradesh Congress Committee has congratulated Rahul Gandhi for achieving success in the yatra.

“This historic march with a message of unity will bring a wave of change in the country. Rahul Gandhi kept up with his commitment given to the citizens at the beginning of the yatra and unfurled the Tiranga (Tricolour) at Lal Chowk,” said Goa Congress President Amit Patkar.

“Tiranga has reached from Kanyakumari to Kashmir with a message of ‘One India, United India’. I am feeling blessed to get an opportunity to participate in the same and walk with Rahul Gandhi,” said Leader of Opposition Yuri Alemao.

“This historic ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ gave an opportunity to Rahul Gandhi to interact with people across Kanyakumari to Kashmir and understand their emotions, feelings and sentiments,” said Congress MLA Carlos Alavares Ferreira.

20230129-214803

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Centre extends incentives to govt employees working in Kashmir for 3...

    Fadnavis rakes up stalled Nanar mega-refinery issue, embarrasses MVA

    Windows 11 starts testing filter box in Task Manager

    Narendra Modi is pushing the country into civil war: Lalu Prasad