Bharat Ratna for Mahatma Gandhi: SC refuses to issue directive

New Delhi, Jan 17 (IANS) The Supreme Court on Friday refused to issue any directive to the Centre on a PIL seeking to confer the Bharat Ratna on Mahatma Gandhi.

Chief Justice S.A. Bobde observed that Gandhi is the ‘Father of the Nation’, and the people hold him in high esteem, which is far beyond any formal recognition.

A bench headed by Bobde and comprising Justices B.R. Gavai and Surya Kant told the petitioner that the court accepts and shares his views on the matter, and asked him to make a representation to the government on this.

