Bharati Das, a 1988-batch Indian Civil Accounts Service (ICAS) officer, on Tuesday took charge as the new Controller General of Accounts (CGA) of India.

Das is the 27th CGA, the principal advisor on accounting matters to the Union government, official sources said.

The CGA is responsible for establishing and managing a technically sound management accounting system and preparation and submission of the accounts of the Union government.

The official is also responsible for exchequer control and internal audits for Central government.

