BharatPe appoints Vijay Aggarwal as CTO

New Delhi, March 9 (IANS) Merchant fintech start-up BharatPe on Monday announced the appointment of Vijay Aggarwal as its Chief Technical Officer.

Prior to joining BharatPe, Aggarwal was a founding member at Syfe, a Singapore based digital wealth start-up.

An alumnus of the Indian Institute of Technology-Roorkee (IIT Roorkee), Aggarwal previously worked at Grofers, Bharti Softbank, Ibibo among others.

“Technology is the backbone of our operations. We process half a billion transactions annually already and are releasing new products every fortnight,” Ashneer Grover, CEO & Co-Founder, BharatPe, said in a statement.

“Vijay brings in the required expertise and network to build a world class tech team at BharatPe to help us scale 10X from here… He will build and lead our upcoming Tech Hub in Delhi,” Grover said.

Aggarwal brings to the new role a diverse skill set and over 13 years of experience that cuts across domains including telecom, gaming, social networking, Software-as-a-Service (SaaS), travel, e-commerce, and finance.

“The astounding pace at which UPI and BharatPe have been growing organically is unprecedented in the entire fintech space. The challenge of taking digital banking to the small merchants is both motivating and exciting. This is akin to building the core banking system with complete architecture autonomy,” Aggarwal said on his appointment.

“I look forward to building clearly differentiated tech-experience that will empower shop owners to grow their business like never before,” he added.

–IANS

gb/bg