Former BharatPe Co-founder and Managing Director Ashneer Grover on Saturday claimed that his book “Doglapan” created panic among BharatPe executives and this is the reason the fintech company had apparently filed several cases against him, including an over Rs 88.6 crore fraud case.

Reacting to a follower on Twitter who asked for a free copy, Grover said: “Na bhai – business is business — kitaab pehle aa gayi thi — yeh case shase to isliye aaye kyun ki kitaab se sab ki fat li (My book came first and this triggered the cases against him as it created panic for all (at BharatPe)”.

He further posted: “By the way – the real truth is now available for immediate delivery on Amazon. The book which precipitated so much onslaught – padhni to Banti hai! Ab aayega asli mazaa! (Read it as real fun will now happen)”.

He, however, did not mention BharatPe directly as to avoid the Delhi High Court’s wrath where the hearing is currently on and the next date is in January.

The court has issued notice and summons to BharatPe’s former Managing Director and his kin in a plea filed by the company, seeking orders to restrain them from making defamatory statements against the company.

In yet another move against Grover, BharatPe has filed for arbitration with the Singapore International Arbitration Centre (SIAC) to restrict his 1.4 per cent shareholding as well as strip him off his founder title.

Grover has about 8.5 per cent share of the company and of this, 1.4 per cent is yet to be vested.

With this, BharatPe has taken on Grover from three sides, along with a civil case in the Delhi High Court asking him to reply on the Rs 88.6 crore he allegedly swindled at the company along with his wife and close relatives, and a criminal complaint with the Economic Offences Wing (EOW).

Earlier, Grover attacked the fintech platform’s co-founder Shashvat Nakrani, saying he once asked him to bunk office for a whole year in order to complete his IIT degree while remaining on the payroll.

He has written his memoir called “Doglapan (double standards) – The Hard Truth about Life and Start-ups” which will be available from December 16.

20221210-162203

