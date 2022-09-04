A day before Rahul Gandhi arrives in Ahmedabad, Congress leader Bharatsinh Solanki’s wife Reshma Patel has appealed to him to take action against her husband.

A video clip that has gone viral in Gujarat, which shows Reshma Patel appealing to Rahul Gandhi to take action against Solanki for his ‘extramarital affair’ and harassment to her.

Patel says in the video, “The person who failed to run his family, how can one trust him to run the party successfully. Without divorcing me, he is in a relationship with a 24-year-old woman, Solanki is 69-year-old.”

The video clip is in circulation a day ahead of Rahul Gandhi’s visit to Gujarat. Gandhi is going to address the party’s polling booth agents on Monday in Ahmedabad.

A few months ago, Reshma with her relatives had raided Bharatsinh’s house, when another woman was present there. When a video of the same came out, Solanki took a break for a few months and is now active again in the election campaign. But, now his wife’s video has gone viral.

Solanki had alleged his wife Reshma Patel was only interested in his property. “All my property will be inherited by her after my death,” he had said, adding that his life was in danger as his wife Reshma “had tried to give me “something” in food and tea to kill me”.

Bharatsinh Solnaki was former President of Gujarat Pradesh Congress Committee and was also a Minister in the UPA government.

