‘Bharosa’ will now assure parents about the safety of their school going children.

Under project Bharosa, parents will be able to track the movement of buses and vans, ferrying school children, on their phones.

Lucknow Smart City will soon launch project ‘Bharosa’ for tracking movement of school buses and vans in the Uttar Pradesh capital.

The device data can be tracked through an app and hence parents would be able to know as to who is driving the vehicle, at what speed and in which district the bus is registered.

They can also know how old a particular bus or van is, what its number is and at what time, where it is moving.

Lucknow municipal commissioner Indrajeet Singh said, “Under project ‘Bharosa’, tracking devices will be fitted in all the school buses of the state capital at the cost of Rs 60 lakh. This is how we will maximise the safety of our kids.”

The device in school vehicles will be linked to the command control centre of the smart city. They will be monitored from here and information about them will be available on the app. The Smart City Board has given the nod to 20 projects worth Rs 75 crore including this one.”

The municipal commissioner said, “Presently, there is no system to monitor the vans and buses in any school of the city. Residents will be able to take advantage of this facility through an app. For this, complete records of buses, vans as well as drivers/helpers will be taken from the schools by us.”

