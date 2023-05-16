BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIA

Bharti Airtel logs Rs 8,346 crore PAT for FY23

Telecom major Bharti Airtel Ltd on Tuesday said it closed FY23 with a consolidated net profit of Rs 8,346 crore.

The company also said its Board of Directors have recommended a final dividend of Rs 4 per fully paid-up equity share of face value Rs 5 each and Re 1 per partly paid-up equity share of face value Rs 5 each (paid-up Rs 1.25 per share) for the financial year 2022-23.

According to Bharti Airtel, for FY23, it had earned a consolidated revenue of Rs 139,145 crore (FY22 Rs 116,547 crore) and a net profit of Rs 8,346 crore (Rs 4,255 crore).

For the Q4FY23, the telecom company had earned a consolidated revenue of Rs 36,009 crore (Q4FY22 Rs 31,500 crore) and a net profit of Rs 3,006 crore (Rs 2,008 crore).

“Our focus on acquiring quality customers has resulted in 7.4 million new 4G customers, as we exit the quarter with an industry leading ARPU (average revenue per user) of Rs 193,” said Gopal Vittal, Managing Director.

“We continue to ramp up our 5G roll out and expect to connect all major towns and key villages by the end of this year,” he added.

