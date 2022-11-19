ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Bharti Singh has a fan in Asha Bhosle

Legendary singer Asha Bhosle called herself a big fan of ace comedian Bharti Singh and she also appreciated her talent and work on the stage of a singing reality show.

Asha, who has sung a number of melodious tracks including ‘Parde Mein Rehne Do’ from the 1968 film ‘Shikar’, ‘Dum Maro Dum’ from the 1972 film ‘Hare Rama Hare Krishna’, ‘Piya Tu Ab To Aaja’ from ‘Caravan’ and more, appreciated Bharti for her comic acts and how she makes others laugh.

Asha said: “I am a big fan of yours, and trust me when I say this because I have never lied in my whole life. I have seen your work and your talent from the start, the way you have maintained and carried yourself throughout your journey is commendable. Whenever I have seen you on any show, I have always laughed at your jokes. You’re a very nice person.”

The 89-year-old singer is appearing on the show as a celebrity guest and the contestants performed her hit tracks. She shared a few memories from her life and career.

The singing reality show is judged by Shankar Mahadevan, Anu Malik, and Neeti Mohan and hosted by Bharti Singh. ‘Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l’ airs on Zee TV.

