Comedienne Bharti Singh one old video has gone viral. In that video she was seen making fun of moustache and beards and many said that her comments were disrespectful towards the Sikh community.

Given the social media backlash, Bharti took to her social media to post a video where she apologises if her comments hurt or offended anyone.

On Instagram, along with her apology video, Bharti posted the caption, “Main comedy karti hoon logo ko khush karne ke liye na ki kisi ka dil dukhane ke liye. agar meri kisi baat se koi hurt hua ho tho maaf kar dena aapni behan samjh ke (I do comedy to make people happy, not to make them unhappy. I am sorry if I hurt anyone, please forgive me).”

Since posting the video, she has disabled comments for her post.

The viral video, which appears to have caused the backlash shows Bharti talking to Jasmin Bhasin, Bigg Boss participant when she appeared in her comedy series, ‘Bharti Ka Show’. On the show she says, “Dhadhi mooch kyu nahi chahiye. Dhadhi mooch ke bade fayede hote hain. Dudh piyo, aise dhadi munh mein daalo, sewaiyon ka taste aata hai. Mere kaafi friends logo ki shaadi hui hai na, jinki itni itni dhaadi hai, saara din dhadi mein se jue nikalti rehti hai (what’s wrong with beards and moustaches, they have many benefits. Drink milk, and then put the beard in your mouth, you will be able to taste sewaiyaan. Many of my friends have gotten married to men with long beards, and spend the entire day removing lice from them).”

The video became viral on the internet and Bharti received a lot of flak for it. Therefore, Bharti posted a video where she clarifies that her joke was not intended towards any particular sect.

She says, “For the past one or two days, a video has been going viral. People have also sent this to me, sent messages that I have made fun of beards and moustaches. Please watch that video, I have not mentioned any religion or any caste in it, or that people of this religion keep such beards and face such problems.”

She further continued, “You can watch that video, I never said that Punjabi people keep beards. It was a genuine conversation; I was doing comedy with my friend. A lot of people keep beards and moustaches these days. But if people from any religion or caste have been hurt by my comments, I apologise to them with folded hands. I am a Punjabi myself, born in Amritsar, I will always keep Punjab’s honour and I am proud of being a Punjabi.” Bharti Singh is currently hosting ‘The Khatra Khatra Show’ with husband Harsh Limbachiyaa. She and husband Harsh have recently become parents to a baby boy.