ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Bharti Singh transforms into Anupamaa, calls it a ‘shock’

NewsWire
0
0

Comedienne Bharti Singh will be seen donning the look of the popular daily soap character Anupamaa, played by Rupali Ganguly on the stage of ‘Ravivaar with Star Parivaar’.

She said that the transformation was not easy for her. While talking about her performance with her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa, who will get into the look of ‘Anupamaa’ male lead character Vanraj, played by Sudhanshu Pandey, she said: “This was a complete shock for me too. To actually perform as Anupama, I had to match Rupali Ganguly and her spirit while portraying the character.”

She added that it was challenging to portray Anupamaa on stage as perfectly as Rupali did it on-screen: “I didn’t think that I would be able to match her at all, because she’s such a good artist, such an excellent actress. I took it as a funny gag, and I enjoyed it a lot.”

On her performance with Haarsh, she commented: “Haarsh became Vanraj and that was hilarious too.”

Bharti further mentioned about how Rupali reacted to her portrayal of Anupamaa on stage.

“When Rupali Ganguly stood up and came to me, she hugged me and told me that it was a big deal as I am going to perform as Anupamaa. This made me realise how much she respects me and it was absolutely amazing to hear her say it. ‘Anupamaa’ has been on top as always, and I wish it remains at the top for a long long time. And lots of love to Rupali Ganguly Ji, as she’s a really good artist,” she concluded.

‘Ravivaar with Star Parivaar’ airs on Star Plus.

20220924-155405

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Ankit Tiwari says ‘Badhaai Do’ number helped him venture into new...

    Sameer Nair was always confident about extension of ‘Scam’ series

    Actor Jai lends helping hand to junior artiste preparing for UPSC...

    Kate Winslet can’t wait to go back to work after year-long...