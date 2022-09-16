ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Bharti Singh wants her son to be like Shagun Pandey

NewsWire
0
0

Comedienne Bharti Singh says she wants her son Laksh to be like ‘Meet’ male lead Shagun Pandey after listening to his performance on the track ‘Aahun Aahun’ from the 2009 film ‘Love Aaj Kal’ on the Zee Rishtey Awards.

While praising Shagun, she said: “I have recently become a mom and most of the time I am thinking about what my son would do when he grows up and what kind of person he will be. You (Shagun Pandey) are a multi-talented person, an all-rounder.”

“You can sing, dance, act, play musical instruments, and do everything. If my son Laksh turns out to be even ten percent of what you are, I will feel that Haarsh (Limbachiyaa) and I have achieved everything,” she added.

Shagun, who is playing the role of Meet Ahlawat in the show ‘Meet” talked about his parents and how they supported him in his career.

“My parents have been very supportive of me and my career. I am from Chandigarh and today as I stand here next to Jay (Bhanushali) bhai and Anu Malik sir, it is a very big deal for me. I have worked really hard to reach where I am today.”

‘Zee Rishtey Awards’ will be airing on September 18 on Zee TV.

20220916-142609

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Tamannaah looks for challenges to expand her range as actor

    Indira Tiwari on working with Sanjay Leela Bhansali in ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’

    Shahid Kapoor beats the heat and how!

    Neha Dhupia urges fans to ‘stay strong’, ‘stay safe’