Bhartiya Kisan Sangh threatens statewide blockade in Gujarat

Members of the Bhartiya Kisan Sangh (BKS) staged a protest here on Thursday over the pending issues of farmers in Gujarat. Their main demand is that the state government should provide power at the same rate to all farmers. Those with horsepower connections should not be charged more.

BKS state president Jagmalbhai Arya said since the last six months, farmers have been agitating over the power tariff issue, but the state government is not addressing the issue.

Their demand is, “A farmer with one horsepower connection is paying Rs 665 per annum and Rs 66,500 for 100 horsepower consumption annually. Against that farmers having an agriculture electricity connection and meters, pay 80 paise per unit plus Rs 20 for the first five years. With such charges, a farmer is paying Rs 1,20,000 annually for the same 100 horsepower. It is almost double the price of a consumer without a meter. All agricultural consumers should be supplied power at the same rate.”

Arya has threatened that if the government does not decide in a day, from August 27 the Sangh will launch an agitation, block roads, give village bandh calls, and stop MLAs and MPs from entering villages.

20220825-180604

