Bhatt calls for scientific study on Uttarakhand’s Garur Ganga river

Dehradun, July 21 (IANS) Uttarakhand BJP President and BJP MP from Nainital-Udham Singh Nagar Ajay Bhatt, whose claims in the Lok Sabha about the “miraculous” properties of Bageshwar’s Garud Ganga river led to a controversy, on Sunday called for a scientific study to verify his claims.

Emphasising that he hadn’t said anything new, Bhatt said: “You go to Bageshwar, you will find many examples there of the claims that I have made. Scientists can verify those by carrying out a scientific study.”

Speaking in the Lok Sabha on Thursday, Bhatt had said: “The Garud Ganga river has miraculous properties. In the hills of Kumaon, pregnant women drink its water to avoid complications and Caesarean deliveries. Stones from the river if rubbed on wounds caused due to snake bites can save lives.”

Interestingly, Bhatt had made similar observations during a discussion on the Homeopathy Central Council (Amendment) Bill 2019 in June.

The Congress slammed Bhatt’s claims calling them laughable. Former Chief Minister and senior Congress leader Harish Rawat even asked Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat to keep stones and water from the Garud Ganga river in all the hospitals of the state.

He also took a dig at the state’s government decision for setting up a liquor distillery plant at Devprayag. “Earlier the government brought ‘Hill Top’ brand whiskey to the people. Now it should give them Garud Ganga water as medicine and save money,” Rawat said.

However, Dr Rajendra Dobhal, Director General of the Uttarakhand State Council for Science and Technology (UCOST) supported Bhatt on the matter. “Several minerals and stones have healing properties and have been used as medicinal remedies for ages. It is foolish to discard traditional wisdom completely as it is inexpensive and available. A scientific research on the Garud Ganga can be and must be done,” Dr Dobhal said.

–IANS

str/rtp