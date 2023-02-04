ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Bhavana returns to Malayalam cinema after 5 years, film’s trailer out

The trailer of ‘Ntikkakkakkoru Premondarnn’ starring Bhavana and Sharafudheen was unveiled on Friday. The film marks Bhavanas return to Mayalam cinema after five years.

Bhavana’s last Malayalam release was ‘Adam Joan’ in 2017. Since the assault incident that took place in 2017, she had decided to stay away from Malayalam cinema, though she acted in a few Kannada films. In March 2022, the actor had opened up on her journey from being a victim to becoming a survivor.

The ‘Ntikkakkakkoru Premondarnn’ trailer was launched at a ceremony in Kozhikode on Friday by the cast and crew of the film.

Written, edited and directed by debutant Adhil Maimoonath Asharaf, the film also stars Ashokan, Anarkkali Nasar and Shebin Benson. The film has dialogues and additional screenplay from Vivek Bharathan.

Its cinematography is by Arun Rushdie and art direction by Anees Nadodi. The music of the film has been composed jointly by Paul Mathews, Nishant Ramteke and Joker Blues, while the background score is by Bijibal.

‘Ntikkakkakkoru Premondarnn’ is produced by Renish Abdulkhader under the banner of Bonhomie Entertainments and by Rajesh Krishna under the London Talkies banner.

