Actor Bhavya Sachdeva, who essaying the role of Chandrachur in television show “Barrister Babu”, can’t stop gushing about his co-star, child artiste Aurra Bhatnagar.

Complimenting Aurra, who plays Bondita, Bhavya tells IANS: “Aurra has this tremendous energy about her. She is always positive and smiling. Coincidently, my first shot was with her. She is equally cute off-screen as her character is on-screen. I enjoy shooting with her.”

Bhavya is glad that in no time the team and the audience of the show have accepted him.

“It has only been a couple of days since my entry in the show but the team was loving enough to accept me. Meeting the entire star cast of this show was a delight,” says Bhavya, and he goes on to claim: “The fan pages on social media are appreciating me.”

Bhavya is known for his roles in television series such as “Pavitra Bhagya” and “Shaadi Ke Siyape”.

–IANS

ym/vnc