‘Bhediya’ special trailer gives more clues about the story

Ahead of the release of the Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon-starrer movie ‘Bhediya’, the makers of the film released a special pre-release trailer of the film on Saturday.

The special 1 minute and 30 seconds long video unravels more threads of the film. It also takes subtle reference from the fable of ‘Little Red Riding Hood’.

Like its predecessor, the special trailer also boasts of good imagery, VFX, and colours with Varun Dhawan looking dashing in the titular character. It also shows an insurgent group roaming around wildly on the streets.

The film, based on ancient Arunachali folklore, tells the story of Bhaskar, an ordinary man who begins to transform into a wolf after being bit by the mythical animal.

Presented by Jio Studios and Dinesh Vijan, ‘Bhediya’ is a Maddock Films production, directed by Amar Kaushik and produced by Dinesh Vijan.

The film, which also stars Deepak Dobriyal and Abhishek Banerjee, is releasing in cinemas pan-India in Hindi, Telugu and Tamil in 2D and 3D on November 25, 2022.

